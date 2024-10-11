Navratri celebrations around India

In West Bengal, Navratri culminates in the grand Durga Puja festival. For Bengalis, this is not just a religious celebration but a cultural extravaganza. Elaborate pandals (temporary structures) are set up to house idols of Goddess Durga, which are intricately crafted. Each pandal has a unique theme, drawing thousands of visitors. The festival is marked by the beating of dhak drums, traditional dances, and rituals that glorify the goddess. On the last day, Vijaya Dashami, the idols are immersed in water bodies, symbolising Durga's return to her heavenly abode.