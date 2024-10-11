Navratri celebrations around India

Navratri, literally meaning 'nine nights' is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. Celebrated with immense devotion across India, it marks the triumph of good over evil. However, the festivities take on unique forms in different regions, showcasing the country's cultural diversity. Here’s an exploration of how Navratri is celebrated in various parts of India.
In Gujarat, Navratri is synonymous with vibrant dance forms liken garba and dandiya raas. Garba, performed in a circular pattern around a lamp or idol representing the goddess, is a spiritual dance. Dandiya, on the other hand, is a lively folk dance involving rhythmic clashing of sticks. These celebrations are held every night, where people of all ages don colourful traditional attire. The dance represents the joyous victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, and the entire state resonates with music, dance and devotion.
In West Bengal, Navratri culminates in the grand Durga Puja festival. For Bengalis, this is not just a religious celebration but a cultural extravaganza. Elaborate pandals (temporary structures) are set up to house idols of Goddess Durga, which are intricately crafted. Each pandal has a unique theme, drawing thousands of visitors. The festival is marked by the beating of dhak drums, traditional dances, and rituals that glorify the goddess. On the last day, Vijaya Dashami, the idols are immersed in water bodies, symbolising Durga's return to her heavenly abode.
In Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India, Navratri is celebrated through the display of golu—an arrangement of dolls and figurines on tiered steps. Families set up elaborate displays representing scenes from mythology, nature and everyday life. The festival is a time for social visits, with friends and relatives coming to each other’s homes to admire the golu and offer prayers. Women and young girls sing devotional songs, and special pujas are conducted to honour the divine feminine power. Gifts, sweets and new clothes are exchanged, adding to the festive spirit.
In Maharashtra, Navratri is celebrated with rituals like ghatasthapana, which involves planting seeds in an earthen pot that grow into saplings over the nine days, symbolising fertility and prosperity. Devotees worship Goddess Durga with fervour, performing traditional prayers and fasting. As in Gujarat, the nights are often filled with dandiya raas, particularly in urban areas like Mumbai and Pune.
Navratri in Karnataka is synonymous with the royal celebrations of Mysore Dasara. The city of Mysore comes alive with a regal procession that features the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the city’s patron goddess, carried on a golden throne atop an elephant. The Mysore Palace is illuminated with thousands of light and cultural events such as music and dance performances take place, attracting tourists from around the world.
In the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Kullu, Navratri is celebrated as Kullu Dussehra. While the rest of the country winds down after nine days, Kullu extends its celebrations for another week. A grand procession of deities from different temples is taken out, accompanied by music and dance and a huge fair takes place during this period.
