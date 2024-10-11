Paloma about town: Sky high vibes and luxe finds

It goes without saying that the big event this week was the much-awaited Air Show, with everyone seemingly unable to talk about anything else. Despite not being able to make it to the beach, our family was excited about a few lucky glimpses we got from the comfort of our home. A few thrilling moments, indeed. The rest of the week was a mixed bag of automobiles, food, art, and luxury.
It started at the launch of the new Nissan Magnite at Autorelli Nissan Nandanam. Guests got to have a look at the new car with a redesigned premium new exterior and interior. Doing the honours and unveiling the car were actor Misha Ghoshal, and former Indian cricketer Niranjana Nagarajan. As is usually the case, everyone lined up for their solo pictures with the star of the show, and discussed the favourite features.
Hermoso presented Food of Madras, a food and lifestyle pop-up, bringing together a range of brands for some pre-festive shopping. In attendance were celebrities from television and film, along with popular city influencers. Our next stop was at the launch of Rare Lily, Chennai’s latest luxury boutique for curated home décor and bespoke furniture. Everyone loved the new space, situated in R A Puram in a beautiful old bungalow with multiple floors. We loved both the flow and curation, with beautiful pieces of art along with home décor and accents. The guest list included architects, interior designers, and well-known city faces. We also loved the photo op set up outside, where we spent some time chatting over cold coffee and bite-sized nibbles.
Meanwhile, in a memorable evening celebrating literature and culture, literary enthusiasts gathered for the highly anticipated launch of Gowri Ramnarayan’s new translation series, Ponniyin Selvan, published by Penguin India. The event featured an engaging conversation between Gowri and Upasana Mahtani, captivating the audience with insights into the beloved epic. The launch was graced by the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who unveiled the first two books of the series. Attendees enjoyed the elegant setting at Taj Coromandel, where the atmosphere buzzed with excitement.
My final stop was at Palladium Mall, where influencer Farhana Suhail had invited us to the Breitling boutique to have a look at their latest time pieces. The ladies enjoyed exclusive access to the iconic Navitimer, now available in 36 and 32mm sizes and the Chronomat Automatic 36 Victoria Beckham collection, a timeless addition to the modern wardrobe.
It was hard to pick a favourite, but we certainly took more than a few photographs. We also learned that the brand is celebrating its 140th birthday this year.