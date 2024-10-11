Paloma about town: Sky high vibes and luxe finds

It goes without saying that the big event this week was the much-awaited Air Show, with everyone seemingly unable to talk about anything else. Despite not being able to make it to the beach, our family was excited about a few lucky glimpses we got from the comfort of our home. A few thrilling moments, indeed. The rest of the week was a mixed bag of automobiles, food, art, and luxury.

It started at the launch of the new Nissan Magnite at Autorelli Nissan Nandanam. Guests got to have a look at the new car with a redesigned premium new exterior and interior. Doing the honours and unveiling the car were actor Misha Ghoshal, and former Indian cricketer Niranjana Nagarajan. As is usually the case, everyone lined up for their solo pictures with the star of the show, and discussed the favourite features.

Hermoso presented Food of Madras, a food and lifestyle pop-up, bringing together a range of brands for some pre-festive shopping. In attendance were celebrities from television and film, along with popular city influencers. Our next stop was at the launch of Rare Lily, Chennai’s latest luxury boutique for curated home décor and bespoke furniture. Everyone loved the new space, situated in R A Puram in a beautiful old bungalow with multiple floors. We loved both the flow and curation, with beautiful pieces of art along with home décor and accents. The guest list included architects, interior designers, and well-known city faces. We also loved the photo op set up outside, where we spent some time chatting over cold coffee and bite-sized nibbles.