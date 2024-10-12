All you need to know about the Bathukamma festival in Telangana

Bathukamma is deeply rooted in the agrarian culture of Telangana, where the monsoon season plays a crucial role in agriculture. The festival is celebrated at the end of the monsoon season when the fields are lush and flowers are in full bloom. The abundance of wildflowers, especially those with medicinal properties, is a central aspect of Bathukamma. Women gather various vibrant flowers like marigold, chrysanthemum and celosia to arrange them in a conical, temple-like structure, known as Bathukamma. These floral arrangements are crafted with utmost devotion and creativity, symbolising the nurturing power of nature.

The cultural essence of Bathukamma lies in its community participation and celebration of womanhood. Women, dressed in traditional attire, gather in groups to sing folk songs and perform dances around the Bathukamma. These songs are an essential part of the festival, as they praise the goddess, the environment and the harvest. The lyrics often reflect themes of love, fertility and social harmony. The rhythmic patterns and melodies of these songs have been passed down through generations, preserving the oral traditions of Telangana’s folklore.