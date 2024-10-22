History and significance of Halloween

Halloween, celebrated on October 31, has a rich history that intertwines ancient traditions, cultural evolution and modern festivities. Its origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, a Gaelic festival marking the end of the harvest season and the onset of winter. The Celts, who lived in what is now Ireland, Scotland and parts of England, believed that on the night of Samhain, the boundary between the living and the dead was particularly thin. This was thought to be a time when spirits of the deceased could return to the earth, potentially causing havoc among the living.

To honour and appease these wandering spirits, the Celts would light large bonfires and wear costumes made from animal skins. They believed that these practices would help to ward off harmful spirits. As Christianity spread throughout the Celtic regions, many pagan traditions were absorbed into the new faith. By the 8th century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as All Saints' Day, a time to honour all saints and martyrs. The evening before became known as All Hallows' Eve, eventually morphing into "Halloween."