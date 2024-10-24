Unique and vibrant Diwali celebrations around India

In Varanasi, Diwali is marked by a spectacular celebration along the ghats of the Ganges River. The city transforms into a vibrant display of lights, with thousands of diyas lit along the riverbanks. The evening of Diwali culminates in a breathtaking Ganga Aarti, where priests perform rituals accompanied by hymns and the sound of bells. The sight of flickering lights reflecting on the water creates a mesmerising ambiance, attracting pilgrims and tourists alike.

Goa

In Goa, Diwali, known as Deepawali, combines Hindu traditions with local customs. The celebrations here are marked by the lighting of lamps, fireworks, and the traditional sweet delicacy called soji, a semolina-based sweet. A unique aspect of Goa’s Diwali is the celebration of Bhoot Chaturdashi, where people light lamps to ward off evil spirits. The festive spirit is palpable, with homes adorned in vibrant decorations and communities coming together for feasts and festivities.

Puducherry

Puducherry offers a fascinating blend of Indian and French cultures during Diwali. The coastal town lights up with diyas and colourful rangolis, while the French influence is evident in the celebrations. The streets are filled with music and dance and residents often host community feasts. The unique blend of cultures creates a distinctive festive atmosphere, with lights adorning both homes and public spaces.