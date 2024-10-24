Unique and vibrant Diwali celebrations around India

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, but certain regions have unique traditions that make their celebrations stand out. Here are some of the most distinctive Diwali celebrations in the country:
In Varanasi, Diwali is marked by a spectacular celebration along the ghats of the Ganges River. The city transforms into a vibrant display of lights, with thousands of diyas lit along the riverbanks. The evening of Diwali culminates in a breathtaking Ganga Aarti, where priests perform rituals accompanied by hymns and the sound of bells. The sight of flickering lights reflecting on the water creates a mesmerising ambiance, attracting pilgrims and tourists alike.
In Goa, Diwali, known as Deepawali, combines Hindu traditions with local customs. The celebrations here are marked by the lighting of lamps, fireworks, and the traditional sweet delicacy called soji, a semolina-based sweet. A unique aspect of Goa’s Diwali is the celebration of Bhoot Chaturdashi, where people light lamps to ward off evil spirits. The festive spirit is palpable, with homes adorned in vibrant decorations and communities coming together for feasts and festivities.
Puducherry offers a fascinating blend of Indian and French cultures during Diwali. The coastal town lights up with diyas and colourful rangolis, while the French influence is evident in the celebrations. The streets are filled with music and dance and residents often host community feasts. The unique blend of cultures creates a distinctive festive atmosphere, with lights adorning both homes and public spaces.
In Ahmedabad, Diwali is celebrated with the stunning tradition of Kartik Dham. The city is decorated with thousands of lights and local markets come alive with festive decorations and sweets. A unique custom in Gujarat is the The festive spirit is palpable, with homes adorned in vibrant decorations and communities coming together for feasts and festivities 'new year' celebration that follows Diwali, marked by visiting relatives, exchanging gifts, and indulging in sumptuous feasts. The celebration is a vibrant reflection of the local culture, with traditional dance and music enhancing the festive spirit.
In Kolkata, the celebration of Diwali coincides with the worship of Goddess Kali, leading to a unique blend of festivities. The night of Diwali is marked by lighting earthen lamps and bursting firecrackers, with streets adorned in vibrant decorations. The famous Kali puja is celebrated with grand rituals, and the city buzzes with energy as locals indulge in traditional sweets and savoury treats.