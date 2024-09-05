Chennai's weekend extravaganza: Advaya's fusion of heritage textiles, cutting-edge art, and culinary delights

Advaya, the acclaimed design label under The House of Angadi, visited Chennai with an experiential showcase of saris, menswear, and textile accessories. With over 600 years of legacy, Advaya is dedicated to reviving India’s rich textile traditions while exploring new frontiers in design. The two-day showcase took place at Folly, where the familiar space was completely transformed, reflecting the aesthetics of the brand. I almost couldn’t recognise it. Inaugurating the event was a panel discussion, which I had the pleasure of moderating, with industry experts Anita Ratnam, K H Radharaman, and Sarath Selvanathan discussing the importance of contemporising tradition. The dialogue highlighted Chennai’s vital role in preserving Indian art and culture, emphasising the balance between innovation and heritage that Advaya embodies.

The art appreciation continued over the weekend, at Collage with Reincarnations - Ghosts of a South Asian Past, a solo show by young, contemporary artist Samyukta Madhu. We were transported to a whole other realm, with giant screens displaying a series of modern, contemporary reinterpretations of traditional South Indian beauty. Samyukta, who splits her time between Berlin and India, uses cutting-edge CGI techniques to create artworks that fuse feminism, futurism, and South Asian aesthetics. Each piece of the Reincarnations series features characters adorned with kolam tattoos, cryptic Tamil scriptures, and futuristic jewellery, portraying a world where traditional beauty standards have evolved in harmony with technology. Safe to say we loved it and for those that missed it, the pieces of art will be on display till the 9th at Collage, Rutland Gate.