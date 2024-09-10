Onam 2024: Here‘s the origin story behind the festival of joy and happiness

Onam is one of the most cherished festivals in Kerala, celebrated with immense joy and unity. It’s a time when the entire state comes alive with vibrant colours, traditions and a strong sense of community. The festival spans ten days and typically falls in August or September, marking the beginning of the harvest season. But beyond the food and festivities, Onam has deep roots in Kerala’s history and mythology.

At the heart of Onam is the legend of King Mahabali, a beloved ruler in Kerala’s mythology. Mahabali was an Asura king, but unlike the typical depiction of demons, he was kind and just. His reign was so prosperous that even the gods began to feel threatened. To curb his power, Lord Vishnu took the form of Vamana, and asked Mahabali for just three paces of land. Mahabali, known for his generosity, agreed. Vamana then grew to an enormous size and with his first two steps covered the heavens and the earth. With nowhere else left, Mahabali offered his own head for the third step, and he was sent to the netherworld. However, Vishnu granted him a boon: the king could return to visit his people once every year. Onam celebrates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, a time when the people of Kerala prepare to welcome him with open hearts and grand celebrations.

At its core, Onam is a harvest festival, a time to celebrate the bounty of the land. It’s a season of gratitude for a successful harvest, and the traditions reflect this. Families come together to prepare the Onam Sadhya; a lavish feast served on banana leaves that includes over 20 different dishes. The food is a mix of sweet, sour and spicy flavours, all made from fresh, local ingredients. It’s a meal that brings people together, representing the abundance and richness of Kerala’s agricultural heritage.

Beyond the feast, Onam is filled with cultural celebrations. There are traditional dance performances like kathakali and thiruvathira, as well as the famous Vallamkali that take place on Kerala’s backwaters. Homes are adorned with pookalams, beautiful floral arrangements that symbolise prosperity and welcome King Mahabali.

Onam is a celebration of Kerala’s culture, unity and shared history. No matter their religion or background, everyone in Kerala comes together during Onam, making it a true symbol of togetherness and community spirit.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)