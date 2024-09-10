Onam 2024: Here’s why wearing kasavu sarees is so significant

Kasavu sarees are more than just a piece of clothing; they are woven with tradition, culture and meaning, especially in Kerala. At first glance, their simple design—a plain white or cream-colored body with a golden border—might seem understated, but it’s exactly this simplicity that gives them their beauty and significance.

One of the key moments when kasavu sarees truly shine is during Onam, Kerala’s grand harvest festival. Women across the state, young and old, wear these sarees as they join in the celebrations. There’s something deeply symbolic about this—the simple white of the saree representing purity and the golden border adding a touch of festivity. During Onam, wearing a kasavu saree is like connecting to Kerala’s roots, its agricultural traditions, and its community spirit.

In a more spiritual sense, the simplicity of the kasavu saree represents purity and humility. You’ll often see women wearing these sarees when they visit temples or during religious ceremonies. The white or cream body of the saree reflects calmness and peace, while the golden zari border symbolises divine blessings. It’s a balance of the earthly and the spiritual, making it ideal for moments of worship and reflection.

Historically, the kasavu saree has its origins in the mundum neriyathum, an ancient two-piece garment that women used to wear in Kerala. Over time, this evolved into the saree form we see today.

Kasavu sarees are also cherished for their versatility. Whether worn by women in daily life, at festivals, or during important family events, they seamlessly blend tradition with elegance. The simplicity of the design allows for personal touches, like pairing them with heavy gold jewellery or minimal accessories, making each wearer's style unique.

In recent years, there have been modern takes on the kasavu saree, with colourful borders or different materials being introduced. But no matter how much fashion trends change, the traditional kasavu—plain, simple, and with that iconic gold border—remains a symbol of Kerala’s rich heritage, passed down through generations. It’s not just a garment; it’s a piece of cultural pride that continues to hold deep meaning for the people of Kerala.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)