Chennai’s pre-Diwali buzz: Franco-Tamil feasts, Turkish delights, and exclusive Seiko showcases

The foodie trail continued at The Rain Tree on St Mary’s Road with a Turkish Food Festival. From kebabs and shawarmas to flatbreads and a multitude of hummus, we were spoilt for choice. Highlights were the many varieties of baklava, I barely made it halfway through. And for everyone’s entertainment, the famous Turkish ice cream, where they really make you work for it. No surprises that everyone was furiously recording each other while trying to maintain straight faces.

Zimson hosted a special show of the Seiko Prospex collection with two back-to-back events, one at their Pondicherry location, followed by an event at their store in VR Mall, Chennai. Made for adventure seekers, the watch boasts features for divers, many of whom attended the Pondicherry soirée. Along with taking a close look at the collection, guests were heard discussing the growth of the diving community in the city. In Chennai, the guest of honour was actor Ganesh Venkatram, who himself is a fitness buff. He talked about his favourite features and how he enjoyed styling it with his outfit. The party continued at Tapasme, with dinner and lots of conversation.