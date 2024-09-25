Madhura Jasraj passes away in Mumbai

Filmmaker Madhura Jasraj, the widow of renowned classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj and daughter of the legendary film personality V Shantaram, passed away at her home early on Wednesday morning.

The 86-year-old was suffering from age-related health issues. She is survived by her children Shaarangdev Pandit, daughter Durga Jasraj and four grandchildren, said family publicist Pritam Sharma.

As of now, her mortal remains are kept at her home in Versova, from where the funeral procession would start at around 3.30 pm. The last rites would be performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium.