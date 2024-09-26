Cultural celebrations in Chennai: A week of fashion, music, and sports

Amidst thunder clouds and drizzles, this week saw a cultural immersion, starting off with a special evening hosted by Raw Mango in association with FICCI FLO Chennai and Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers. Raw Mango unveiled their latest collection, Garland, the fashion show marking their first major presentation in Chennai. Set against the iconic 1896 built Museum Theatre, the show celebrated the city’s legacy through a blend of design and heritage. Of course, pre-show excitement had reached fever pitch at the venue. Once the initial chaos had passed and everyone had taken their seats, the magic began. The curtains opened to live music being played by three generations of saperas. Models snaked their way through the audience, as we all sat spellbound for the duration of the show. A special mention to the absolutely drool-worthy pieces by VBJ, that we couldn’t get enough of. From multilayered necklaces to ear cuffs, all styled to perfection. Post show, pictures went on for a while, with everyone reluctant to leave the beautiful space.

We saw more pretty saris later in the week at Suta, which was celebrating their first anniversary in Chennai. Founders Sujata and Taniya (‘Su’ and ‘Ta’) came down for a special styling session over high tea, and their many fans were excited to meet them. It was a relaxed session, with live music and lots of chatter. The ladies did a fair bit of shopping, with the cotton mul muls being a big hit, along with Suta’s contemporary blouses.