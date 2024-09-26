Historic surfing milestone: Big Air Flo 2024 lights up the Bay of Bengal

Surfing history was made along the Bay of Bengal as the Big Air Flo 2024 wrapped up its thrilling three-day run from September 18 to 21. Organised by Surf Turf, this event marked India’s first-ever night surf competition, captivating surfers and spectators alike.
The event aimed to foster community spirit, kicking off with free surfing sessions for local enthusiasts before transitioning into two days of intense competition. Surfers showcased their skills under floodlights, illuminating the shores of Surf Turf, while the full moon reflected on the ocean, creating a mesmerising atmosphere.
The highlight was the aerial showdown in the Wingers-Big Air category, where the top eight surfers executed daring maneuvers. Sivaraj Babu triumphed, claiming victory with his electrifying aerials.
On the final day, highlights were displayed on an LED screen, allowing attendees to vote for categories like Best Performance and Best Wipeout, creating an engaging experience. Supported by RedBull’s Under My Wings programme, legendary athlete Conor Maguire mentored 17 top Indian surfers, nurturing future talent.
The success of Big Air Flo 2024 signifies the rising surf culture in India and the commitment of Surf Turf to elevate the sport’s profile.
