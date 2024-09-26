Historic surfing milestone: Big Air Flo 2024 lights up the Bay of Bengal

Surfing history was made along the Bay of Bengal as the Big Air Flo 2024 wrapped up its thrilling three-day run from September 18 to 21. Organised by Surf Turf, this event marked India’s first-ever night surf competition, captivating surfers and spectators alike.

The event aimed to foster community spirit, kicking off with free surfing sessions for local enthusiasts before transitioning into two days of intense competition. Surfers showcased their skills under floodlights, illuminating the shores of Surf Turf, while the full moon reflected on the ocean, creating a mesmerising atmosphere.