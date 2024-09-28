Caught in a click

In a world where over 3.5 billion photos are taken each day, photography has become an integral part of how we capture, share, and understand life around us. But beyond the everyday snapshots, photography holds the power to tell stories, challenge perspectives, and provoke thought. The Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) is at the forefront of this exploration, celebrating and promoting photography as both a practice and an art form. Through lens-based educational programs and cross-disciplinary events, the CPB Foundation creates a community that inspires curiosity, reflection, and self-expression.

This year, the Biennale is gearing up for its fourth edition, themed ‘Why Photograph?’. This edition will delve into photography’s power as an artistic, social, and political tool, inviting audiences to engage with the medium in new and profound ways.

The event will unfold in two phases — the first on December 20, 2024, and the second on January 17, 2025 — and aims to spark conversations and encourage exploration in the world of photography. The Biennale’s journey is packed with both personal and community-driven projects, and each phase offers something special for every art lover.

Phase 1: Tamil New wave

Curated by Jaisingh Nageswaran, ‘Roots that Reach for the Sky’ will feature a diverse group of artists including Alina Tiphagne, Aishwarya Arumbakkam, Arun Karthik, Brinda Anantharaman, Krithika Sriram, Osheen Siva, Priyadarshini Ravichandran, Sathish Kumar, Shankar Raja Narayana, Sridhar Balasubramaniam, Steevez Rodriguez, and Vivek Mariappan. Supported by the Goethe-Institut, this exhibition brings to light an emerging aesthetic of visual language, which Jaisingh refers to as the “Tamil New Wave” in photography.

As a prolific photographer himself, Jaisingh is constantly asked why he references European, American, and Japanese photographers instead of looking inward. His project seeks to address this, offering a visual vernacular rooted in the diverse and rich culture of Tamil Nadu. Jaisingh sees the exhibition as more than just visual aesthetics — it’s about critical thinking and presenting burning issues in a way that is both local and globally resonant. “There is an emerging aesthetic of visual language that is coming out,” Jaisingh explains. “It’s not just about how it looks; it’s about critical thinking and the way we address issues that matter to us, in our own vernacular.”