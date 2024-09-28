Caught in a click

In a world where over 3.5 billion photos are taken each day, photography has become an integral part of how we capture, share, and understand life around us. But beyond the everyday snapshots, photography holds the power to tell stories, challenge perspectives, and provoke thought. The Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) is at the forefront of this exploration, celebrating and promoting photography as both a practice and an art form. Through lens-based educational programs and cross-disciplinary events, the CPB Foundation creates a community that inspires curiosity, reflection, and self-expression.
This year, the Biennale is gearing up for its fourth edition, themed ‘Why Photograph?’. This edition will delve into photography’s power as an artistic, social, and political tool, inviting audiences to engage with the medium in new and profound ways.
The event will unfold in two phases — the first on December 20, 2024, and the second on January 17, 2025 — and aims to spark conversations and encourage exploration in the world of photography. The Biennale’s journey is packed with both personal and community-driven projects, and each phase offers something special for every art lover.
Phase 1: Tamil New wave
Curated by Jaisingh Nageswaran, ‘Roots that Reach for the Sky’ will feature a diverse group of artists including Alina Tiphagne, Aishwarya Arumbakkam, Arun Karthik, Brinda Anantharaman, Krithika Sriram, Osheen Siva, Priyadarshini Ravichandran, Sathish Kumar, Shankar Raja Narayana, Sridhar Balasubramaniam, Steevez Rodriguez, and Vivek Mariappan. Supported by the Goethe-Institut, this exhibition brings to light an emerging aesthetic of visual language, which Jaisingh refers to as the “Tamil New Wave” in photography.
As a prolific photographer himself, Jaisingh is constantly asked why he references European, American, and Japanese photographers instead of looking inward. His project seeks to address this, offering a visual vernacular rooted in the diverse and rich culture of Tamil Nadu. Jaisingh sees the exhibition as more than just visual aesthetics — it’s about critical thinking and presenting burning issues in a way that is both local and globally resonant. “There is an emerging aesthetic of visual language that is coming out,” Jaisingh explains. “It’s not just about how it looks; it’s about critical thinking and the way we address issues that matter to us, in our own vernacular.”
Women in photography
Curated by Shuchi Kapoor, the second primary exhibition of Phase One will focus on contemporary practices by women in photography and lens-based art. Though the title is yet to be finalised, this exhibition aims to spotlight the often-overlooked contributions of women photographers.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind this show, Shuchi says, “When I started thinking about women in photography, there was a question that kept surfacing in my discussions: Why do we have the term women artistes but not male artistes? They are just called artistes. This sparked the process of looking at not just women artistes, but women in photography and lens-based art.”
She elaborates on the gendered assumptions that have persisted since photography’s invention, yet highlights how women have defied these labels, photographing everything from war to current affairs, and challenging the lack of seriousness and unequal recognition in the field.
“This show is not a chronological amassing of women in photography,” Shuchi continues, “but a reflection of their voices and ongoing contributions. It circles back to the need to support and celebrate women photographers, whether they are artistes, educators, producers, or students.”
The exhibition will showcase works by artistes from India and around the world, including Fast Forward Collective (UK), Hannah Cooke (Germany), Nony Singh (India), Indu Antony (India), Offset Projects (India), Ann Griffin (Switzerland), and Farheen Fatima (India), among others. The show is supported by Goethe-Institut Chennai, British Council, and other cultural partners.
Phase 2: A love letter through time
One of the most anticipated exhibitions is a major retrospective of Sunil Gupta’s works, spanning almost five decades, which will be featured in the second phase of the Biennale. ‘Love and Light: A Site of Infinite Possibilities’, a retrospective of Sunil Gupta is curated by Gupta-Singh Archives at the Egmore Museum, supported by Tarun & Tarana Sawhney, Vadehra Art Gallery and Jaiveer Johal.
This retrospective is a deeply personal project, co-curated by Charan Singh. Charan shares his sentiments on this intimate exhibition, “Well, it’s hard to…it used to be very difficult to have an artiste retrospective, and it was even harder to actually ask an artiste’s partner to create a show. And so it’s my privilege to have this opportunity to do something with his work… There are two versions. One version, the shorter version, is that it’s a love letter from me to Sunil and to photography, because I was introduced to photography by Sunil.”
Charan explains the exhibition’s unique structure and content, emphasising that Sunil’s works cover not just photography but also friendship, love, and a deep understanding of societal issues like race, gender, and colonial laws.
Spotlight on children’s photography
‘What Makes Me Click’ is an exciting exhibition curated by CPB Prism and the Children’s Photography Archive (UK), featuring photography by children. This project is supported by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and aims to highlight the unique perspectives of young photographers from India, Cambodia, Singapore, Gaza, Turkey, New York, Guatemala, Greece, the UK, and South Africa.
Gayathri shares her insights on this initiative, emphasising, “Children are often the subjects of photographic practice, but rarely are they the photographers in their own right. Now, more than ever, children around the world are engaged in photography. What do children see? What do they value? We do this in the hopes that we all see children as humans with agency, with their own thoughts and opinions.”
This exhibition aims to centre children’s voices in conversations about identity, inclusivity, and representation.
Open call for photographers
Breaking new ground, the fourth edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale is launching its first-ever international open call, allowing photographers from around the world to submit their work. This initiative responds to the numerous photographers who have reached out to CPB over the years. Varun Gupta, a key figure in the event, shares, “The CPB International Open Call is our first open call inviting photographers from anywhere in the world to submit their work. The 40 projects selected will be judged by a nine-member jury from India, Australia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe, and will be displayed in a public space at VR Mall.”
With submissions open until October 20, 2024, this is an opportunity for photographers to showcase their talent on an international platform. The Biennale will go on till March 16, 2025.
For more information on the open call and how to submit, visit the official Chennai Photo Biennale website: chennaiphotobiennale.foundation
Written by Aashna Reddy