Paloma about town: Under the stars with Coldplay!

It was all yellow!!” I have to start with words from the iconic song, having just witnessed Coldplay live in concert. A once in a lifetime experience that I will never forget. The ticket booking is its own hilarious story with us initially trying to get tickets for the Bangkok concert that sold out in minutes. But Singapore turned out to be the destination for many with six shows across the weekend and an audience from all over the world. Also, an extremely well behaved crowd that made for a great time. One of the highlights of the show was when Chris Martin picked out people from the crowd and came up with impromptu songs for them. From romantic couples to crazy groups and people with a unique sense of style, it was all on the big screen for us to enjoy. It also seemed like everyone from Chennai was in Singapore for the concert with loads of groups making the same plan. The entire city was choc-a-bloc with tourists, and Coldplay merchandise. It was nice to check out the city after what has been many years for me, with a bit of shopping, some touristy sights and loads of delicious food.

Back in Chennai, Kyfa by Kay launched a new store at Gopalapuram for contemporary ethnic wear. The unveiling saw the city’s swish set in attendance, excited to have one more venue for their shopping needs. Doing the honours was Samyuktha Shan in a gold show-stopping ensemble. The rest of the collection included everything from lehengas to salwar suits and co-ords. Finding favour with the ladies were the cocktail outfits and gowns for their versatility.

Vidhu, Shruti, Reena, Mehndi, Aru, Punam and Shweta

Aarthi

Farha and Nazia

Kavitha

Mehndi

Nishat

Renuka

Samyuktha

Soni and Anju

Santhoshi , Preethi, and Sheethal

We saw many of the same faces at the launch of Aura, the skin, hair and wellness clinic, at T Nagar. Socialites, industry ‘peeps’ and the blogger brigade turned up in full force, eager to check out the new venue. Dr Preethi Udhayaraja played host in her entrepreneur avatar, and everyone loved the aesthetics of the place, something we’ve come to expect from her. Of course that means loads of photos were taken and many big smiles, courtesy Dr Preethi herself. Most of us go to her for our bigger, brighter smiles. Folks didn’t waste time fixing up their appointments and were looking forward to their treatments and pampering.

We’re also looking forward to the Van Gogh exhibit this weekend, an immersive experience at Express Avenue Mall. After patiently waiting its turn, Chennai is excited to experience it. Now I’m suddenly glad I didn’t end up booking a ticket for Bengaluru or Mumbai. I’ll see you next week with all the details. Expectations are high!