 FIG Living's Eco-Friendly Initiative

FIG Living, specializing in home decor products for mindful and sustainable living, has announced its strategic partnership with Planet Sustech, a leading organization in the field of carbon accounting and reporting solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in FIG Living's commitment to fostering a better world for everyone while actively contributing to sustainability.

At the heart of this partnership lies a powerful initiative aimed at offsetting carbon emissions in the digital journey. FIG Living has consistently focused on ethical sourcing practices, predominantly using natural materials and employing handmade techniques in crafting their products. This partnership with Planet Sustech aligns perfectly with FIG Living's core values and augments its dedication to sustainability.

Sushant, the founder of FIG Living, expressed his passion for this partnership, saying, "From the beginning, we wanted to be a brand that gives back to the earth. Our sourcing practices, emphasis on natural materials, and handmade techniques are all steps in that direction. Our partnership with Planet Sustech reinforces our focus on sustainability."

One of the standout features of this collaboration is the "Neutralize Carbon Footprint" initiative available at FIG Living's website (www.figliving.com). Customers are given a voluntary choice to offset their carbon footprint by simply adding 20 Rs to their total cart value during checkout. FIG Living ensures that the funds received are remitted to Planet Sustech, which then utilizes these contributions for green initiatives such as tree planting, effectively neutralizing the carbon emissions generated in the journey.