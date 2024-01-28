Bengaluru bride’s clever metro commute steals the spotlight, captivates the internet 

In a departure from conventional wedding norms, a bride in Bengaluru left spectators in awe as she opted for a unique and practical mode of transport – the city’s Metro. Breaking free from the shackles of traffic congestion, she elegantly manoeuvred through the rapid transit system, drawing attention with her resplendent bridal attire and igniting conversations about rethinking age-old wedding customs in the face of contemporary challenges.

This bold decision garnered widespread acclaim, initiating dialogues about the necessity to adapt wedding traditions to meet the demands of the modern era. Videos capturing the bride’s confident metro journey, adorned in exquisite jewellery and flawless makeup, resonated with viewers, earning praise for her poise and ingenuity.

The viral footage surfaced on Forever Bengaluru’s X account on January 16, accompanied by a caption that hailed the bride as a star. “Whatte star, Stuck in heavy traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her car and takes the metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time. Peak Bengaluru moment.”

Beyond merely circumventing traffic snarls, the bride’s choice echoed a growing inclination towards eco-friendly and pragmatic approaches to wedding planning. Social media reverberated with admiration, christening her the ‘smart bride’ who seamlessly merged sustainability with style.

While the unconventional entrance may not have been premeditated, it set a new precedent for modern weddings, leaving behind smiles of surprise and whispers of “What a brilliant idea!” Commenting on the incident, a user suggested, “Kalyana Mantaps may have to be located near the metro in the future.” Another user humorously remarked, "We should congratulate our politicians for ensuring traffic is jammed and metros are used."

A third user shared a light-hearted take, stating, “My boss started asking me to reach the office on time through the metro, and he is taking a lesson from this bride ride in the metro on punctuality.”