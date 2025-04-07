Meghan Markle's label apologises for stocking blunder, issues refunds

Meghan Markle has not had an easy 2025 and even her loyalists have remarked that the Duchess may have taken on too much on her plate. Meghan started her lifestyle label As Ever (formerly American Riviera Orchard) this February and the next month Meghan dropped her cooking show With Love, Meghan on Netflix.
While Meghan's Netflix series received harsh criticism for being 'out-of-touch,' her lifestyle label was also pegged as pretentious for its line-up which included Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb, Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging, Crepe Mix and Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles.
Despite the criticism, Meghan's limited-edition products sold out quite within an hour! And Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, had to issue an apology after it could not fulfil customer orders due to its limited-edition honey selling out.
Meghan Markle's As Ever team ran into an issue with the Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb, and it might have been a tech glitch in their operating system. Shoppers could order the item even though it was already out-of-stock. As Ever notified consumers of the "blunder" and offered a full refund along with an apology.
“The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn’t have anticipated (with everything selling out in an hour),” read an email from the company.
“The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn’t have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out.
“We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding,” the message added.
The brand email also included a personal and heartwarming message from Meghan herself.
“Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me,” she wrote, as per the screenshots shared online by consumers.
“I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened,” Meghan said.
meghan also told shoppers that they would receive her next limited-edition item in the mail as a gift from her. She concluded her message by teasing what is next to come from the brand.
“So much more goodness is coming soon,” she wrote.