Meghan Markle's label apologises for stocking blunder, issues refunds

“The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn’t have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out.

“We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding,” the message added.

The brand email also included a personal and heartwarming message from Meghan herself.

“Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me,” she wrote, as per the screenshots shared online by consumers.

“I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened,” Meghan said.

meghan also told shoppers that they would receive her next limited-edition item in the mail as a gift from her. She concluded her message by teasing what is next to come from the brand.

“So much more goodness is coming soon,” she wrote.