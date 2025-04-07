World Health Day 2025: Most common lifestyle diseases and their preventive measures

'Lifestyle disease' is a term that doctors keep on repeating and that, how, more than anything else, it is the basic way of living our lives, that is growing to be the villains of our lives.

Lifestyle diseases and how to identify them

As mentioned already, the root cause of the development of lifestyle diseases is our lifestyle itself. And the main reasons behind this are low physical activity, bad diet choices, and neglected mental health. Many people, while being a part of the rat race, forget how a little movement and a balanced diet is important to maintain good health. These aspects are very often downplayed, and taking care of it is considered time-consuming or costly.

On the other hand, some people say that it is simply unnecessary to care for themselves. Importantly, the above-mentioned problems do not concern adults only. More and more often, lifestyle diseases also affect very young people. Other risk factors of lifestyle diseases include smoking, drinking alcohol and using drugs.

The causes of lifestyle diseases can be divided into two groups:

Indirect causes are those resulting from the progressive industrialisation and pollution of the environment but you can’t fully protect yourself against them.

But direct causes, which include a sedentary lifestyle, low physical activity, heavy alcohol and coffee consumption, unbalanced diet, smoking, as well as chronic stress and lack of rest. These factors can be limited or completely eliminated.