Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Wishes for your loved ones

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals in Jainism, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara (spiritual teacher) of Jainism. Mahavir, is deeply respected for his teachings on ahimsa (non-violence), truth, and spiritual enlightenment. Celebrated with deep reverence by the Jain community, this sacred occasion falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. This year, Mahavir Jayanti is observed on Thursday, April 10.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025

Mahavir Jayanti is not just a celebration, it’s a reminder of Lord Mahavir’s timeless teachings on peace, kindness, and self-discipline. To mark this day, devotees offer prayers, chant mantras, and participate in meditation and spiritual discourses. Large processions are carried out in many cities, featuring chariots, music, flags, and devotees singing hymns.

