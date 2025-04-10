Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Wishes for your loved ones

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals in Jainism, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara (spiritual teacher) of Jainism. Mahavir, is deeply respected for his teachings on ahimsa (non-violence), truth, and spiritual enlightenment. Celebrated with deep reverence by the Jain community, this sacred occasion falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. This year, Mahavir Jayanti is observed on Thursday, April 10.
Mahavir Jayanti is not just a celebration, it’s a reminder of Lord Mahavir’s timeless teachings on peace, kindness, and self-discipline. To mark this day, devotees offer prayers, chant mantras, and participate in meditation and spiritual discourses. Large processions are carried out in many cities, featuring chariots, music, flags, and devotees singing hymns.
On this auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, may the principles of truth, non-violence, and compassion guide your life.
May the teachings of Lord Mahavir illuminate your path and bring you peace and prosperity. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
Let us remember the teachings of Lord Mahavir and strive to live a life of righteousness and kindness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
Wishing you and your family a blessed Mahavir Jayanti filled with harmony and spiritual awakening.
May the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir bring happiness, peace, and well-being to your life. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
May the spirit of Ahimsa (non-violence) guide your actions. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
Let us follow the path of Satya (truth) as shown by Lord Mahavir. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
May the principle of Aparigraha (non-possessiveness) bring you inner peace. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
On Mahavir Jayanti, let's embrace Brahmacharya (celibacy/self-control) in its truest sense.
May the Jain principles of Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmacharya, and Aparigraha inspire us all. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!