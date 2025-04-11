Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

April 11 is the birth anniversary of India's first Mahatma, Jyotiba Phule. Jyotiba, aka Jyotirao, was an Indian social activist, businessman, anti-caste social reformer and writer from Maharashtra. His work extended to many fields, including eradication of untouchability and the caste system and for his efforts in educating women and oppressed caste people. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India, and they started the first school for girls in 1848 in Pune at Tatyasaheb Bhide's residence or Bhidewada. He, along with his followers, also formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) to attain equal rights for people from lower castes. People from all religions and castes could become a part of this association which worked for the upliftment of the oppressed classes.

PM Modi pay tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to social reformer Phule on his birth anniversary on Friday, lauding his lifelong efforts to uplift the marginalised and promote social equality.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, PM Modi wrote, "Respectful tribute to Mahatma Phule, a true servant of humanity, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and deprived sections of society. His invaluable contribution to the country will continue to inspire every generation."