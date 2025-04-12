An evening of textiles and tradition at Bukhara: A Journey on the Silk Route

Art lovers gathered at The Folly, Amethyst, for Bukhara: A Journey on the Silk Route, an evening curated by Shades of India. The immersive event celebrated the cultural and artistic legacy of the Silk Route through rare textiles and design.

Textile connoisseur Şeref Ozen, visiting from Istanbul, led an insightful walkthrough, offering context and commentary on suzanis and ikats. The discussion was moderated by Jaiveer Johal, who guided the audience through the nuanced histories and craftsmanship behind each piece.

Hosted by Kiran Rao, David Housego and Mandeep Housego, the soirée featured selections from their private collection—many of which had never been displayed before. Guests enjoyed an intimate viewing of these exquisite works, gaining a deeper appreciation for the textiles' origins and the stories they carry.

