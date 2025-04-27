Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Why is buying gold considered auspicious on this day?

The practice of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is steeped in tradition, spirituality, and practicality. The festival provides an opportunity for individuals and families to invest in gold, marking new beginnings and celebrating prosperity.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the month of Vaisakha, the festival holds immense importance for various reasons, with one of the most noteworthy customs being the purchase of gold. This practice has deep-rooted cultural, religious, and astrological significance. This year gold prices are soaring to the historic highs of Rs 1 lakh which but there's still widespread interest among buyers to buy gold this year.

Why do we buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

Gold has historically been viewed as a secure investment. In times of economic uncertainty, individuals often turn to gold as a safe haven for their wealth. Purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya is seen not only as a form of worship but also as a prudent financial decision.

The tradition has also fostered a significant boost in the gold market, as retailers often offer discounts, special collections, and promotions around this time. This annual rush leads to an increase in sales and creates an environment where consumers feel encouraged to invest in gold jewelry, coins, or bars, thus strengthening the economy.