Akshaya Tritiya vs Dhanteras: What’s the difference between these auspicious festivals?

Dhanteras

Dhanteras, on the other hand, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. It falls in autumn (usually October or November), on the thirteenth lunar day of the dark fortnight of the month of Kartik. The word Dhanteras comes from Dhan meaning wealth and Teras meaning thirteen. Traditionally, Dhanteras is associated with the worship of Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health, who is believed to have emerged from the ocean carrying the nectar of immortality during the legendary Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean). People pray for good health and prosperity and also buy metals like gold, silver, and even utensils, believing it will bring luck for the coming year. Homes are cleaned and decorated, setting the tone for the grand Diwali celebrations that follow.