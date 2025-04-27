What exactly is Labubu, the viral plush toy everyone’s obsessed with?

If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you’ve probably come across photos of a strange yet endearing plush toy with wide eyes, rabbit-like ears, and a mischievous grin. Meet Labubu—the fuzzy doll that has gone from niche collectible to full-blown global phenomenon almost overnight.
Labubu is part of ‘The Monsters’ series, created by Hong Kong-born, Netherlands-raised illustrator Kasing Lung. These whimsical, slightly impish characters first appeared in 2015, but it’s Labubu—a Nordic elf-like creature with a snaggle toothed smile and mischievous charm—that has captured imaginations worldwide. According to Kasing, Labubus are well-intentioned, kind-hearted beings who aim to spread happiness, but often (and adorably) create a bit of chaos along the way.
While Labubu has long enjoyed a loyal following among art toy collectors and pop culture enthusiasts, the real explosion in popularity came recently, thanks in part to celebrity endorsements. Lisa, from global K-pop sensation Blackpink, has openly shared her love for Labubu on social media, causing demand for the plush toys to skyrocket. Suddenly, what was once a niche art collectible became a must-have item for fans, collectors, and even casual toy lovers.
What sets Labubu apart from other plushies is its distinct design. With rabbit-like ears, oversized expressive eyes, and a grin that’s both sweet and mischievous, Labubu feels like a cross between a fairy tale character and a childhood imaginary friend. The dolls carry a certain emotional storytelling in their design—making them more than just toys, but also companions that spark nostalgia and whimsy. Collectors often line up at pop-up shops, enter lotteries, or pay steep resale prices to get their hands on limited-edition Labubus. Online, hashtags dedicated to Labubu showcase sprawling personal collections, intricate unboxings, and heartfelt stories about why these little monsters feel so special.