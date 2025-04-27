What exactly is Labubu, the viral plush toy everyone’s obsessed with?

Labubu is part of ‘The Monsters’ series, created by Hong Kong-born, Netherlands-raised illustrator Kasing Lung. These whimsical, slightly impish characters first appeared in 2015, but it’s Labubu—a Nordic elf-like creature with a snaggle toothed smile and mischievous charm—that has captured imaginations worldwide. According to Kasing, Labubus are well-intentioned, kind-hearted beings who aim to spread happiness, but often (and adorably) create a bit of chaos along the way.

While Labubu has long enjoyed a loyal following among art toy collectors and pop culture enthusiasts, the real explosion in popularity came recently, thanks in part to celebrity endorsements. Lisa, from global K-pop sensation Blackpink, has openly shared her love for Labubu on social media, causing demand for the plush toys to skyrocket. Suddenly, what was once a niche art collectible became a must-have item for fans, collectors, and even casual toy lovers.