Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah’s wife, slams trolls targeting son

What does Sanjana Ganesan post about trolling on her social media?

She writes, “ Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment…Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the internet is a despicable , vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else.”

Sanjana continues to express her feelings when especially children are judged through ‘3 seconds of footage’, “We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage.”

She concludes asking netizens to keep their thoughts to themselves and writes, “He [ Angad] is one and a half years old. Thowing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we’re becoming as a community and its honestly really sad. You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that. A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today’s world.”