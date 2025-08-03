Join Spain’s 4-year wine-drinking study and enjoy free drinks everyday!

Ever thought of how it's going to be if you could drink alcohol daily without having to pay a dime for it? Well, researchers at the University of Navarra in Spain will make that dream of yours come true. Researchers want to find out how a moderate amount of alcohol consumption does to your body. So, they need 10,000 volunteers who would be required to drink alcohol for the next four years every single day!

Spain wants you to sip for Science — No cost, just cheers!

Participants in and around the country have already signed up for this with the number currently around 4,000, and growing. However, the goal is to reach 10,000 participants. The study is open to individuals aged 50 to 75 years, who will be randomly assigned to one of the two groups. Yes, sadly you can’t choose to just drink everyday!

One group will consume alcohol daily in moderate amounts which equals to more or less seven drinks a week for women and 14 drinks a week for men.

The other group would be there to participate in the non-alcohol party who will totally abstain from any alcohol consumption throughout the research period. So, on participation it will all be on a random selection basis.