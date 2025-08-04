Pastels punchlines and parties in Chennai this weekend

Chennai was an absolute whirlwind this past weekend, with the city coming alive with events, celebrations and lots of ‘what do I wear’ panic. Because when you’re double or triple booked, it’s hard to decide on an outfit that’s appropriate for a book launch, a stand-up comedy show and a fancy dinner.
My weekend began with a tea party at Collage, Chennai, celebrating 21 years, alongside the launch of Péro’s Spring Summer 2025 collection titled Flowers Flower, in collaboration with Liberty of London. Debuting for the first time in South India, the capsule reimagines Liberty’s iconic floral prints through Péro’s signature craft-led, sustainable lens. To mark the occasion, Collage transformed its Veranda Room into a floral tea room with fresh blooms, lush greenery and handmade props—an immersive space that echoed the collection’s whimsy. As you can imagine, many photos were taken.
My next event was a departure from the usual—a book discussion. Not my usual genre (I’m a fiction gal), but this one had me questioning every impulse buy I’ve ever made. The book? Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees by Lavanya Mohan. In what turned out to be a not-so-typical finance talk, Lavanya served some hard truths with a side of humour to soften the blow. Designed as a beginner’s guide to finance, the book manages to cover all the tough topics in a way that makes sense. In a fun conversation, she shared her sharp observations on how different generations spend their money, and some important financial rules to live by. While I had my copy in hand, in all the excitement I forgot to get it signed—I was rushing to my next event.
Sharul Channa’s Sareeously Not Sorry saw me boldly heading to the front, only to chicken out and sit in the second row. This boss babe had us all cracking up with her take on a variety of subjects—from gender roles to travel etiquette—along with some truly hilarious audience interaction.
Sunday brought a change of pace, with a prelaunch sneak peek at 11:11 Reserve, a new café and patisserie in Poes Garden. The event? A coffee rave. Yup, you read that right. The space is an Instagram paradise with photo ops at every corner—pretty accents, everyone's favourite buzzwords plastered across the walls and a reimagined coffee culture, in true Gen Z style. Guests sipped on cold brews while the DJ spun sets that kept the energy going and the cameras rolling.
NidhiTo wrap up the weekend, JITO Chennai hosted the Pagariya JBN Business Conclave 2025—a celebration of entrepreneurship, networking and innovation. From startup founders and business leaders to brides-to-be, the conclave saw exchange and inspiration across multiple spheres.