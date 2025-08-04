Pastels punchlines and parties in Chennai this weekend

My next event was a departure from the usual—a book discussion. Not my usual genre (I’m a fiction gal), but this one had me questioning every impulse buy I’ve ever made. The book? Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees by Lavanya Mohan. In what turned out to be a not-so-typical finance talk, Lavanya served some hard truths with a side of humour to soften the blow. Designed as a beginner’s guide to finance, the book manages to cover all the tough topics in a way that makes sense. In a fun conversation, she shared her sharp observations on how different generations spend their money, and some important financial rules to live by. While I had my copy in hand, in all the excitement I forgot to get it signed—I was rushing to my next event.

Sharul Channa’s Sareeously Not Sorry saw me boldly heading to the front, only to chicken out and sit in the second row. This boss babe had us all cracking up with her take on a variety of subjects—from gender roles to travel etiquette—along with some truly hilarious audience interaction.