The power of small talk in the office

Some of us really love our independence. We pride our ability to finish work on our own, instead of relying on others at the office. However, we forget that our 'people skills' and 'ability to work collaboratively' as a 'team player' are taking a backseat, even if those are some skills we vouched for on our resume.

Small talk at the office is necessary for you to thrive

We may be 'cutting to the chase' to drop the important facts and figures at the meeting, but did we care to find out how everyone else is doing at the table? Are they on the same page?

Do they even care about the meeting?

Being able to read the room is important and there's one despicable trait we need to cultivate to get there: small talk.

You might think ignoring small talk is okay because you're skipping distractions. But in reality, you could be missing out on meaningful connections that someone less efficient might be better at building.

Office politics exist whether you like it or not

Avoiding small talk and gossip is naive, not noble. When you're scrambling for a promotion, it may be helpful to remember your boss's partner is struggling with a health condition or their pet's name, instead of only piling facts and data on the table.

They need to be able to remember you by face and your qualities, not just your skills.