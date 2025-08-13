A boho-chic evening with new handcrafted jewellery line in Chennai

Conversations flowed over iced teas and jasmine-scented air as guests admired statement earrings, layered necklaces, and delicate rings—each telling its own story. There were plenty of Insta-worthy corners (think brass mirrors, florals and fairy lights), but what stood out most was the sense of easy intimacy the evening fostered.

Spotted at the launch were stylists, indie fashion store owners, and some of Chennai’s most recognised faces in the lifestyle space, all coming together to celebrate a collection that seamlessly fuses past and present.

The Boho Goddess collection is now available at The Amethyst Store, and if the buzz at the launch was anything to go by, it’s already making waves.