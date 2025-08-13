society

A boho-chic evening with new handcrafted jewellery line in Chennai

Sri Vasavi’s The Amethyst Store unveils a handcrafted jewellery line celebrating heritage with a modern spirit
Chennai’s fashion and cultural circuit came together last Wednesday evening for the grand unveiling of the Boho Goddess collection by Sri Vasavi’s The Amethyst Store. Hosted at their charming flagship space in Nungambakkam, the launch blended the elegance of tradition with a bohemian flair—true to the collection’s ethos.

Inaugurated by renowned classical dancer and teacher Uma Murali, the event drew in an eclectic mix of designers, jewellery lovers, artists, and influencers. Guests sipped on cold brews from the garden café, nibbled on hors d'oeuvres, and wandered through curated displays of the Boho Goddess collection—a celebration of handcrafted design rooted in an 80-year-old jewellery legacy.

A seamless blend of tradition and bohemian elegance in Chennai’s vibrant fashion scene

Founder Sweatha Sandeep set the tone for the evening with a warm welcome, reflecting on the family’s history in the jewellery business and her desire to create a line that speaks to the modern Indian woman—independent, earthy, and expressive. The pieces themselves echoed this vision, with antique gold finishes, semi-precious stones, and nature-inspired detailing that added to the collection’s breezy elegance.

Conversations flowed over iced teas and jasmine-scented air as guests admired statement earrings, layered necklaces, and delicate rings—each telling its own story. There were plenty of Insta-worthy corners (think brass mirrors, florals and fairy lights), but what stood out most was the sense of easy intimacy the evening fostered.

Spotted at the launch were stylists, indie fashion store owners, and some of Chennai’s most recognised faces in the lifestyle space, all coming together to celebrate a collection that seamlessly fuses past and present.

The Boho Goddess collection is now available at The Amethyst Store, and if the buzz at the launch was anything to go by, it’s already making waves.

Chic guests, fine wine, and spirited conversation marked this très magnifique night in Chennai
