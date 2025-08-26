International Dog Day: 5 dog stories you’ll absolutely love

Dogs, easily the most lovable beings in the entire animal kingdom, right? Whether it’s a bouncy Golden Retriever or a tiny, sassy Chihuahua, they’re pure doses of joy wrapped in fur. But beyond the cuteness, it’s their loyalty, love, and silent support that truly set them apart.
This International Dog Day, let’s celebrate our four-legged heroes by diving into real-life stories, some heartwarming, some tear-jerking that remind us just how adorable dogs really are.
Dogs are known for chasing after birds and smaller animals but Fred, a gentle Golden Retriever in the UK, flipped that stereotype on its head. Back in 2018, Fred surprised everyone on the farm he lived on by adopting nine fluffy, orphaned chicks. Instead of chasing them, he gave them warmth, protection, and even let them ride on his back like a proud parent. But Fred’s story didn’t end there. In 2022, he found yet another group of lost ducklings struggling without their mother and once again, his nurturing instincts kicked in. Fred took them under his paw, proving that compassion knows no species.
In Seattle, a black Labrador named Eclipse became a local celebrity after she started riding the bus solo every day. It all began when Eclipse got separated from her owner one day. Instead of panicking, she boarded the bus by herself and rode straight to her favourite spot — the dog park. From then on, Eclipse made the solo trip regularly. Passengers and drivers quickly recognized her, and she followed all the rules, hopping on, finding a seat, and getting off at the right stop. Her intelligence and independence caught widespread attention and the world loved it.
Loyalty is the most common trait in dogs but how much is too much? Well, Hachiko in Japan set the bar to the most heart-wrenching level. Every morning, Hachiko would walk with his owner to Shibuya Station and return in the evening to welcome him home. But one day, his owner tragically passed away at work from a brain hemorrhage and never came back. Hachiko kept waiting, and waited for nearly 10 years and died there on the station. Today, a bronze statue stands in his honor at Shibuya Station, a symbol of unwavering loyalty. His story was also immortalized in the 2009 film Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, moving millions around the world.
Abandoned by his owner in a gas station, Negão, the Brazilian dog became the local hero. He was adopted by the gas station owner and was employed at the station. People came to just see him and wave at him. He became the official greeter and even had an employee uniform on.
During the tragic 9/11 attacks, two remarkable guide dogs became unexpected heroes. One of them, a Labrador Retriever named Roselle, was on the 78th floor of the North Tower with her blind owner, Michael Hingson, when the first plane struck. Amid the chaos, smoke, and falling debris, Roselle remained calm. She guided Michael down all 78 floors navigating crowds, confusion, and danger. On the way down, she also helped lead others to safety.
Bonus: Ever wondered where the iconic Doge meme came from? Yep, it’s based on a real dog! Meet Kabosu, a Shiba Inu from Japan. In 2010, her owner snapped a photo of her sitting with her paws crossed and giving a hilarious side-eye. That single image took the internet by storm, becoming the face of the Doge meme we all know and love.