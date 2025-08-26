International Dog Day: 5 dog stories you’ll absolutely love

During the tragic 9/11 attacks, two remarkable guide dogs became unexpected heroes. One of them, a Labrador Retriever named Roselle, was on the 78th floor of the North Tower with her blind owner, Michael Hingson, when the first plane struck. Amid the chaos, smoke, and falling debris, Roselle remained calm. She guided Michael down all 78 floors navigating crowds, confusion, and danger. On the way down, she also helped lead others to safety.

Bonus: Ever wondered where the iconic Doge meme came from? Yep, it’s based on a real dog! Meet Kabosu, a Shiba Inu from Japan. In 2010, her owner snapped a photo of her sitting with her paws crossed and giving a hilarious side-eye. That single image took the internet by storm, becoming the face of the Doge meme we all know and love.