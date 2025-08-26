What is the royal family’s Balmoral Test?

Meeting your partner’s family can feel like a hurdle, but meeting the royal family is another level. For decades, guests invited to Balmoral Castle in Scotland have quietly faced what is known as the “Balmoral Test.” It is less of a formal exam and more of a trial by atmosphere.

What the Balmoral Test means

Balmoral Castle lies in Aberdeenshire, in the north of Scotland. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert bought the estate in 1852 and had a new castle built a few years later. Since then it has stayed in royal hands. The late Queen Elizabeth II used it as her summer base with Prince Philip. Other family members often joined them for stretches of the season. Life there was less formal than London, with family barbecues, country walks and evenings indoors when the weather turned.