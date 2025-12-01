Matharpacady: Exploring Mumbai’s hidden East Indian village and its living heritage

Because in Mumbai, “East Indian” has nothing to do with geography. It refers to a Roman Catholic, Marathi-speaking community living along the western coast for centuries. Meanwhile, I, born in the actual eastern part of India, grew up being called East Indian. My logic protested: If someone from Kerala is Malayali, from Tamil Nadu is Tamil — and these states collectively form South India — then how are people living in Maharashtra “East Indian”?

The history clarifies it. The name “East Indian” was adopted in the late 19th century by the original Roman Catholic inhabitants of Bombay and Salsette to distinguish themselves from Goan and Mangalorean migrants arriving in the city. It also signalled loyalty to the British East India Company, under whose rule they held certain rights. These were the earliest Christian subjects of the British Crown in the region. So while they share Catholic faith and some Portuguese influences with Goans, the East Indians are indigenous to Mumbai, with a unique language, cuisine, and traditions.