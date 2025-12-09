Hope shines in Bethlehem: A huge Christmas brings light after years of darkness in Manger Square

Christmas has finally returned to Bethlehem, and the city is celebrating with all its heart. After years marked by tension, fear, and darkness, the streets that once fell silent now glow again. Lights shimmer across the ancient stone walls, and a towering Christmas tree rises with a message of hope this year in the place where Christians believe Jesus was born.

Gaza has been a hotspot of war for years now and with all the tension in the area, the West Bank of Bethlehem which was supposed to be the most celebrated area during Christmas has been lost in the shadows of dark. But this year, hope has come back with the giant Christmas tree in front of the historic Nativity Church. The celebration, though limited to religious rituals, attended by church leaders and local officials who stood on a stage in Manger Square for a modest tree-lighting ceremony, brought a sense of life to the city.

For a place that has carried so much pain, this moment felt different.

Children caught a rare glimpse of what peace can look like, and the elders, just for a moment, were reminded of the way things once were. Locals, both Christians and Muslims, gathered in Manger Square, posing for selfies in front of the Christmas tree, adorned with shimmering red and gold baubles.