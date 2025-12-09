The viral Bandana girl donates her X payout to an Autism charity

The internet is wild, sometimes, a tiny gesture or a few seconds of video can turn an ordinary person into an overnight sensation. But how does someone suddenly handle that kind of attention? Well, take notes from the recent viral Bandana girl. A few seconds of her riding in an auto rickshaw went viral, drawing praise for her style and charm.

The sudden fame brought her a wave of followers and some quick social-media earnings. But what truly won people over was what she did next: she donated most of that money to an autism charity, giving back just as quickly as she rose to fame.

From overnight fame to heartfelt giving: This is how the Bandana Girl won the Internet

The Bandana Girl, who posted a simple, random video on X, quickly captured the attention of netizens. Within days, her clip skyrocketed past 112 million views. As per reports she has been identified as Priyanga, and in a heartwarming gesture, she donated most of her earnings to a Chennai-based NGO. She even shared proof of the transfer with her followers, earning even more admiration online.

During her college years, Priyanga had interned with Swabhimaan Trust, a Chennai-based NGO that supports individuals with autism. Her decision to donate to the very organization she once worked with touched many people online. The internet erupted with praise, and appreciation poured in from all around.