The viral Bandana girl donates her X payout to an Autism charity

The internet is wild, sometimes, a tiny gesture or a few seconds of video can turn an ordinary person into an overnight sensation. But how does someone suddenly handle that kind of attention? Well, take notes from the recent viral Bandana girl. A few seconds of her riding in an auto rickshaw went viral, drawing praise for her style and charm.
The sudden fame brought her a wave of followers and some quick social-media earnings. But what truly won people over was what she did next: she donated most of that money to an autism charity, giving back just as quickly as she rose to fame.
The Bandana Girl, who posted a simple, random video on X, quickly captured the attention of netizens. Within days, her clip skyrocketed past 112 million views. As per reports she has been identified as Priyanga, and in a heartwarming gesture, she donated most of her earnings to a Chennai-based NGO. She even shared proof of the transfer with her followers, earning even more admiration online.
During her college years, Priyanga had interned with Swabhimaan Trust, a Chennai-based NGO that supports individuals with autism. Her decision to donate to the very organization she once worked with touched many people online. The internet erupted with praise, and appreciation poured in from all around.
Sharing the proof of the transfer, she wrote, “Interacting with this for the last time to say that I donated most of my payout to Swabhimaan Trust in Chennai, a trust for adolescents and young adults with autism. I've worked with them for my graduation project and they're doing great work to make different therapies accessible to neurodivergent people.”
In a follow-up post, she added, "I'm currently trying to organise a fundraiser for them, will post more about it when I have updates."
Comments like, “Good work” flooded the comment box. Many of the users who have been on the platform managed to calculate her payout. Revealing the same, one user wrote, “Based on my calculations and my experience on this platform, this girl will receive more than 5 lakh rupees as a payout from this tweet, the payout also depends on how many people engage with your tweets and how much conversation your tweet generates”.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels