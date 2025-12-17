4 common anxieties every cat parent secretly feels

Cat parents can get moody too, just like their furry babies! And suddenly, little things that seem tiny to others feel like major crises. Here are some of the major anxieties that cat parents might undergo.
If anything these caregivers would spend hours reading books and watching videos just to give their feline baby the right nutrient. But the internet only make things more confusing. So, here’s the thing: they’ve survived through storms for ages; they can definitely survive with gourmet food you serve. Remember, your vet is always the best source of guidance. Cat food doesn’t have to be expensive, and raw is the best option.
Ever catch your cat snoozing and wonder, ‘Is this normal?’ Well, it is actually! Kittens often sleep a ton! Even grown-up cats nap way more than we do. They’re not lazy, it’s just in their DNA, they can clock 16 hours of sleep a day. And we get it, watching them snooze non-stop can be a little worrying so this one’s for you: They are cats who do not have scheduled mornings and their only job is to once in a while chase mice and play with woolen balls.
Sometimes cats go completely silent, and that can worry any cat parent. But here’s the thing: some cats naturally go through a quiet phases. Often, they sense discomfort or stress early and may withdraw or reduce vocalizations to avoid situations that make them uneasy.
While occasional quietness is normal, sudden or prolonged silence, especially if accompanied by other changes in appetite, or activity, can be a sign that something is wrong and should be checked by a vet.
Sometimes at night, insecurity creeps in. You wonder… Does my cat really love me? And suddenly, your mind dives into all these deep thoughts — thoughts that, honestly, are totally unnecessary. But here’s the thing: if you’re thinking, chances are, you’re already doing a lot to give your kitty the best life. So stop overthinking. Shift your focus and imagine if you hadn’t adopted them, chances are they might have ended up as a stray.
