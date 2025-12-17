4 common anxieties every cat parent secretly feels

Ever catch your cat snoozing and wonder, ‘Is this normal?’ Well, it is actually! Kittens often sleep a ton! Even grown-up cats nap way more than we do. They’re not lazy, it’s just in their DNA, they can clock 16 hours of sleep a day. And we get it, watching them snooze non-stop can be a little worrying so this one’s for you: They are cats who do not have scheduled mornings and their only job is to once in a while chase mice and play with woolen balls.