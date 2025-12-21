What is Chatfishing? The new trend that has everyone on alert

The dating scene in 2025 has gone completely off the rails. With new labels, identities, and ways to impress, people are doing things no one saw coming. One trend that’s taking over is the Chatfishing, and no, it’s not the catfishing you’re thinking of. It’s a whole new level of online flirting that’s equal parts clever and chaotic.
As the world leans more into technology and especially AI, things are taking some unexpected turns. Sure, some people find it useful, but is it really helpful in the long run? And now it's Chatfishing, a dating term, that’s booming this year. It’s basically when people use AI bots or chatbots to craft clever, funny, or intellectual replies to someone they’re interested in, making conversations feel effortless but in reality totally artificial.
The younger generation has basically adopted AI as their new BFF. Remember when we used to go to our friends for advice or for a quirky reply to someone we liked? Now it seems to be in the past. Because it’s ChatGPT doing all the heavy lifting today. People are literally uploading screenshots and asking AI, “What should I say?”
Well, there’s nothing wrong with that but wait, are our feelings going to start coming in bits and bytes? Chats are supposed to help us get to know each other, not ghost our own personality, right? When you let a bot do the talking, you end up with a version of yourself even you might not recognize. And here’s the problem: when the real you finally opens the mouth, the partner sometimes might get disinterested because the charm was all AI-generated!
And finally the big question comes: when the date actually happens, who’s steering the conversation: the heart or the bot?
