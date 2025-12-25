Kolkata's heritage New Market Clock is set to chime again, thanks to Mudar Patherya

The big clock, situated right at the top of the iconic New Market clock tower, that has seen some 100 years of shopping sprees, festivities, celebrations and is a part of Kolkata's history and heritage, will chime again, thanks to Mudar Patherya and his team.

What went into the restoration of the New Market Clock Tower, we find out from Mudar Patherya

The man, who is on his mission to illuminate all the heritage buildings of Kolkata, initially wanted to illuminate the clock. But Mudar, who is also a clock restorer, also wanted to make the clock work. But nothing could be possible unless the team climbed up the watch from the inside. "The moment we tried to climb up to access the clock from the inside, our legs went into the 100-year-old Burma teak wood structures. Actually, the glass on the roof was broken for years, leading to rainwater coming inside, making the wood wet and fragile over time. So, nobody could reach the clock," he said, talking about the main challenge.



They immediately realised to act on these, they will have to restore it from the inside. "I felt that I must ask for permission for restoration of the entire building, and then, eventually, restore the clock and illuminate it from the inside." He wrote out a proposal, went to a conservation architect, got their costings and went to a funder. "And the remarkable thing is that the project, we probably should never have done, we got sucked into that project and we did it. So, I actually got raised the funds and that is the start of the restoration and the turnaround of the New Market Tower. It's a very, very unusual story, but that's how it is," he remarks.