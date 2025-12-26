As the year winds down, Chennai steps out to celebrate

Somehow, we’ve reached the part of the year where the city collectively checks the date and wonders where the time went. The end of the year brings packed schedules, glowing storefronts, and a sudden obsession with vision boards, goal lists, and “new year, new me” plans. Christmas has only added to the fun, filling the city with lights, music, and events that made the season feel extra lively.

From dégustations to dance floors, Chennai closes the year buzzing

For me, it was all about reconnecting, reinventing traditions, and, of course, great food. Between wrapping up the last big moments of the year and looking ahead to what’s next, the city is balancing reflection with excitement.