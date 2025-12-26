As the year winds down, Chennai steps out to celebrate

Somehow, we’ve reached the part of the year where the city collectively checks the date and wonders where the time went. The end of the year brings packed schedules, glowing storefronts, and a sudden obsession with vision boards, goal lists, and “new year, new me” plans. Christmas has only added to the fun, filling the city with lights, music, and events that made the season feel extra lively.
For me, it was all about reconnecting, reinventing traditions, and, of course, great food. Between wrapping up the last big moments of the year and looking ahead to what’s next, the city is balancing reflection with excitement.
One of the week’s standout events was an exclusive evening at Pan Sauce Poetry, which relaunched with new interiors and a refreshed menu. Guests were treated to a degustation experience, with each course more impressive than the last — it was honestly hard to pick a favourite. It was one of those memorable evenings where carefully crafted dishes, a cosy ambience, and the buzz of a city excited about its food scene came together effortlessly.
Coming in a close second to the food frenzy was the shopping. From quirky handmade finds to last-minute sprees, the city was buzzing, with everyone on a mission to grab something special before the year ends. Even those who avoid crowds couldn’t resist the seasonal energy; it was impossible not to get caught up in it.
Speaking of retail therapy, Farhana Suhail, Shweta Mahtani, and Heeba Sait invited us to Pernia’s Pop-Up Studio for an exclusive preview of designer Debyani’s collection, Mirage. Debyani herself was present, speaking about the inspiration and craftsmanship behind the pieces.
Amid the season’s bustle, Grand Gana Sabha at GRT Chennai offered a slower, more meditative pause, filling Margazhi evenings with classical music. The past week also saw actress Sreeleela unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Naturals Salon, adding glamour to a milestone moment for the popular salon brand.
Also marking the season was the launch of Thoughtlooom by Palam Silks — a new cultural space that blends music and community — beginning with a Margazhi-themed evening of choral performance.
We spotted a few familiar faces at our last stop, where KOOX introduced Beats for Beats, a music collective that brings artistes together to raise funds for a cause. This edition featured popular city faces Pavitra, Shravya, and Hriday taking over the DJ console, raising funds to build a new classroom at a school, with 100 per cent of ticket sales going directly to the project.
The night unfolded with funky house, indie dance, progressive, and melodic techno. Adding to the mix were a range of cocktails and KOOX’s signature energy. “Come for the music, stay for the cause” was the tagline — and it summed up the evening perfectly.
