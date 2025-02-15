FLO Chennai revives Toda embroidery and Jamakkalams with a modern twist
Under the leadership of Divya Abhishek, chairperson of FLO Chennai, and Arti Bagdy, head of the Handloom and Textile Vertical, FLO Chennai, has reimagined Toda embroidery and Jamakkalams, bringing these traditional crafts into contemporary relevance. This initiative, aligned with FLO's mission to empower artisans and preserve India’s textile legacy, has resulted in a unique collection of home decor products like rugs, cushion covers, and stoles.
The vibrant patterns of Jamakkalams have been infused with modern aesthetics, while Toda embroidery, an intricate craft of the Nilgiris, has been adapted into elegant home furnishings. Arti Bagdy, a luxury and fashion entrepreneur, emphasised the project’s goal of preserving heritage while offering sustainable livelihoods to artisans. The collaboration with committee members Vharsha Raheja and Nabila Avais has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.
hOver the last eight months, the team worked closely with master artisans, merging traditional skills with innovative designs. With sustainability at its core, eco-friendly materials and natural dyes ensure these crafts stay rooted while evolving. International figures, including Cherie Blair, have recognised the significance of this revival.
Divya Abhishek, chairperson of FLO Chennai, stated, “This project blends tradition, innovation, and empowerment, showcasing Tamil Nadu’s textile heritage in a globally relevant way.”
FLO Chennai invites connoisseurs, designers, and the global community to embrace these reimagined crafts, bridging past traditions with modern lifestyle and home décor.