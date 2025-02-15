FLO Chennai revives Toda embroidery and Jamakkalams with a modern twist

Under the leadership of Divya Abhishek, chairperson of FLO Chennai, and Arti Bagdy, head of the Handloom and Textile Vertical, FLO Chennai, has reimagined Toda embroidery and Jamakkalams, bringing these traditional crafts into contemporary relevance. This initiative, aligned with FLO's mission to empower artisans and preserve India’s textile legacy, has resulted in a unique collection of home decor products like rugs, cushion covers, and stoles.

The vibrant patterns of Jamakkalams have been infused with modern aesthetics, while Toda embroidery, an intricate craft of the Nilgiris, has been adapted into elegant home furnishings. Arti Bagdy, a luxury and fashion entrepreneur, emphasised the project’s goal of preserving heritage while offering sustainable livelihoods to artisans. The collaboration with committee members Vharsha Raheja and Nabila Avais has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.