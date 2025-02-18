Queens and their extravagant accessories: A legacy of luxury

Throughout history, queens have been known for their extravagant lifestyles and impeccable taste in fashion, often adorning themselves with the most exquisite accessories. These opulent possessions were not merely decorative but also symbols of power, wealth, and status. From dazzling crowns encrusted with rare gemstones to intricately crafted jewellery, the most expensive accessories owned by queens around the world continue to captivate and inspire awe.

One of the most iconic and valuable accessories is the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which now resides in the British Crown Jewels. Originally mined in India, this 105.6-carat diamond has a tumultuous history of ownership, passing through the hands of Persian, Afghan, and Sikh rulers before becoming part of Queen Victoria’s collection. It is currently set in the crown worn by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and is estimated to be worth over $1 billion. Its immense value lies not only in its size and brilliance but also in the legacy and power it symbolises.

Queen Mary of Teck, grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II, was known for her love of jewellery, and her collection included the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara. Crafted in 1914 by Garrard, this tiara features a series of diamond arches with large dangling pearls, inspired by the style worn by her German ancestors. It was later inherited by Queen Elizabeth II, who then passed it on to Princess Diana. The tiara is considered priceless due to its historical significance and breathtaking design.

Across the globe, Queen Sirikit of Thailand is renowned for her extraordinary collection of sapphires. Her Blue Diamond Necklace, adorned with one of the rarest blue diamonds in the world, is worth millions of dollars. The deep blue gemstone's rarity and exceptional quality make this necklace a treasure of immense historical and cultural value.