Celebrating the festival of Sankranti across India

Sankranti, celebrated as Makar Sankranti in many parts of India, marks the arrival of the harvest season and holds immense cultural and spiritual significance. This festival is a vibrant tapestry of traditions, kite flying, rituals, and feasts, with every region adding its unique charm to the celebration. Across the country, certain places stand out for their distinctive ways of observing this joyous occasion.

In Gujarat, the city of Ahmedabad transforms into a kaleidoscope of colours during the International Kite Festival. The sky brims with kites of all shapes and sizes, flown by enthusiasts from across the globe. The festivities are not just about kite flying; they also include savouring traditional dishes like undhiyu and jalebi, creating an experience that blends the thrill of competition with the warmth of Gujarati hospitality.

Telangana, particularly Hyderabad and Warangal, celebrates Sankranti with a three-day extravaganza known as Pedda Panduga. The festivities begin with Bhogi, where bonfires are lit to signify discarding the old and embracing the new. The days that follow are marked by vibrant rangoli, cultural performances, and a feast featuring local delicacies like arisaalu and garelu. Kite flying is also a key highlight, with the skyline filled with fluttering kites as families come together to revel in the festive spirit.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur is a beacon of Sankranti celebrations. The Pink City hosts a grand kite festival, drawing crowds to places like Jal Mahal, where the blue sky becomes a canvas for myriad colourful kites. The city's rich cultural heritage enhances the festivities, with music, dance, and traditional sweets like gajak and til laddoo creating an atmosphere of unmatched joy.

Tamil Nadu’s Sankranti, celebrated as Pongal, takes on a more agrarian tone. In Madurai, the festival is deeply rooted in gratitude to nature. The days are filled with rituals, temple visits, and the preparation of sweet pongal made with newly harvested rice. Events like jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming contest, add an exciting edge to the otherwise serene celebrations.

Whether it's the holy dip at the Ganga Sagar Mela in West Bengal or the exchange of ellu-bella in Karnataka, Sankranti in India is a celebration of life, community, and culture. Each region offers a unique way to partake in this festive harmony, making it an unforgettable experience.