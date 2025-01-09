How kite flying became an integral part of Makar Sankranti

Kite flying has become synonymous with Makar Sankranti, a vibrant festival celebrated across India to mark the transition of the sun into Capricorn (Makara Rashi) and the start of longer days. The tradition of kite flying, deeply woven into the fabric of this festival, symbolises joy, freedom, and a connection to the skies, resonating with the festival’s spiritual and seasonal significance.

Makar Sankranti, observed in mid-January, heralds the end of winter and the arrival of harvest season. It is a celebration of abundance, gratitude and renewal. Historically, this time of year was associated with outdoor activities and community bonding, as clear skies and pleasant weather made it ideal for flying kites. Over time, kite flying transformed from a seasonal pastime into an integral ritual of the festival.

The roots of kite flying during Sankranti can be traced to ancient India, where the act of soaring kites into the sky was linked to solar worship. The festival celebrates Surya, the Sun God, and the upward movement of kites symbolised humans reaching out to the divine, expressing gratitude for a bountiful harvest and the promise of longer, sunnier days. This connection to spirituality added a deeper layer to what might seem like a simple activity.

Another reason kite flying became central to Sankranti lies in its ability to bring communities together. The rooftops and open spaces come alive with families and friends competing to cut each other’s kites, shouting cheers of Kai Po Che! — a phrase used to celebrate victory in Gujarati. The tradition fosters a spirit of camaraderie and friendly rivalry, reflecting the collective joy of the season.

The colourful kites filling the skies during Sankranti are also symbolic. They represent optimism and the vibrant energy of life. Their various shapes, sizes, and designs reflect the creativity and cultural diversity of India. Cities like Ahmedabad in Gujarat have become global hubs for this tradition, hosting the International Kite Festival, which draws participants and spectators from around the world.

Over the years, kite flying has become more than a festival activity — it is a cultural heritage that bridges generations. Whether it is the excitement of crafting kites by hand or the thrill of the kite battles, the tradition remains a timeless expression of joy, unity, and gratitude, perfectly embodying the spirit of Sankranti.