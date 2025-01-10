Golden celebrations mark the start of 2025 in Chennai

Everyone is finally out of the holiday mode and we’ve reached a point where we can stop wishing each other Happy New Year! I started off this year with some travelling with a family trip to Delhi and Agra filled with food, fun, and special memories. After being bundled up in layers to beat the cold, I was more than happy to be back home, where I could put on my shorts again. In Chennai, everyone continues to enjoy the weather and the chance to have outdoor events.
Silversky Builders started this year with a party titled Golden League New Year 2025 for their customers and well-wishers. The third generation of the legacy brand celebrated the success of their latest projects in style.
Later in the week, Indian Media Works presented the Indian Awards, honouring people from cinema, politics, and entrepreneurship. During the ceremony, Indian Media Works MD John Amalan and Amaran film director Rajkumar Periyasamy presented a donation of Rs 1,00,000 to families of Indian Army soldiers who were injured while in service.
Also, taking place this week was the Mr Miss and Mrs Thamizhagam 2024, seeing enthusiastic participation from across the state. Contestants walked the ramp, battling for the title, in sequences choreographed by Faheem. Bharadwaj and Jude emerged as the winners of the Mr Tamizhagam title, while Keerthana was crowned as Miss Tamizhagam. The title of Mrs Tamizhagam went to Rakshana. Speaking on the occasion was Karun Raman, about the journey of the pageant and his work training new entrants into the field of modelling.
In a departure from tradition, a farewell party was held at The Park in honour of Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area. The event was attended by consuls, expats, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and prominent figures from Chennai, all gathering to celebrate the officer’s illustrious career. Guests enjoyed wine, cheese, and bite-sized nibbles as the evening unfolded at the newly revamped restaurant, Six ‘O’ One.