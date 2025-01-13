Sankranti: A celebration of diversity across India

Makar Sankranti, celebrated around January 14, marks the transition of the sun into the Capricorn zodiac, symbolising longer days and the onset of harvest season. Across India, this festival is observed with unique regional flavors, reflecting the country’s rich cultural diversity.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Sankranti is a grand three-day festival. The first day, bhogi, involves discarding old belongings and lighting bonfires to welcome the new. The second day, Sankranti, is marked by colourful rangolis (muggulu), traditional attire and feasts featuring dishes like ariselu and pulihora. The third day, kanuma, focuses on cattle worship, showcasing the deep connection between agrarian communities and their livestock.

In Tamil Nadu, the festival is celebrated as Pongal, a four-day extravaganza. The first day, bhogi, mirrors the bonfire tradition. The second day, thai pongal, involves cooking the iconic dish pongal, a sweet rice preparation, as an offering to the Sun God. Mattu pongal, the third day, is dedicated to honoring cattle, and the fourth day, kaanum pongal, is a time for social gatherings and family reunions.

Karnataka celebrates Sankranti with ellu-bella, a unique tradition of exchanging a mixture of sesame seeds, jaggery and coconut, symbolising harmony. Women wear vibrant sarees, exchange gifts and draw intricate rangolis.

In Gujarat, the festival is synonymous with kite flying. The skies turn into a colourful canvas as people participate in the International Kite Festival. Traditional snacks like undhiyu and jalebi add flavour to the festivities.

In Punjab, the day before Sankranti is celebrated as Lohri, marked by bonfires, folk songs and dancing. On Sankranti, known as maghi, people take ritual baths in rivers and savour traditional delicacies like kheer and gurh-roti.

In Maharashtra, the exchange of sesame sweets (tilgul) and the greeting “Tilgul ghya, goad goad bola” (Take sweet, speak sweet) epitomises the festival. Married women celebrate by participating in haldi-kumkum gatherings.