Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to perform during Trump's Inauguration weekend

A host of big-name performers including Kid Rock and country singer Jason Aldean will be making their way to Washington, D.C., to perform at various presidential inauguration events over the weekend. The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee unveiled most of the lineup Wednesday.

Kid Rock, a longtime Trump supporter and Billy Ray Cyrus will join Lee Greenwood and The Village People at the Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington on Sunday, along with a choir from Liberty University.

"The pageantry is wonderful. I'm excited about all of that," Greenwood told a news agency Wednesday morning. "I'm excited to sing yet again for President of the United States and particularly my friend Donald J. Trump."

Aldean, a five-time Grammy nominee behind the controversial song "Try That in a Small Town," is set to perform at The Liberty Ball on Monday night, alongside The Village People and a "surprise musical guest."

The swearing-in ceremony Monday will feature previously announced performers Carrie Underwood, who is singing America the Beautiful, opera tenor Christopher Maccio performing the National Anthem and Greenwood. Following are three inaugural balls.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement Monday.

Country group Rascal Flatts will be at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, focused on military service members, with Texas-based singer-songwriter Parker McCollum.