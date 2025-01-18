Ancient Pompeii bathhouse found in Regio IX with hot and cold rooms, revealing social customs

A newly discovered treasure in Pompeii, the ancient Roman city buried by volcanic ash in 70 AD, is a private bathhouse dating back 2,000 years. This bathhouse, which features intricate mosaics, includes hot, warm, and cold rooms, resembling a luxurious spa.
Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, described it as possibly the largest thermal complex found in a private residence in Pompeii. He explained that the ruling class often incorporated grand spaces into their homes for hosting banquets, which served not only as social gatherings but also as a way to build influence, foster alliances, and display their wealth. It also provided an opportunity for guests to enjoy a thermal treatment.
The baths were uncovered in Regio IX, a largely unexplored section of Pompeii, where ongoing excavations are shedding light on the daily lives of its inhabitants. Recently, archaeologists in the same area have discovered a bakery, a laundry, two villas, and the remains of three people who perished during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
Zuchtriegel further noted that the wealthier residents of Pompeii often took a bath before a banquet, and this private spa allowed them to do both in the same home. The bathhouse could accommodate around 30 people, offering a complete bathing routine, including a caldarium with warm temperatures and a large cold-water tub, much like the public baths of the time.