Paws and prayers: Mexico City’s furry friends receive blessings

In a heartwarming celebration of faith and love for animals, a dozen dogs attended Mass at Mexico City’s Metropolitan Cathedral on January 17. The tradition, held on the feast day of St. Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, saw pets and their owners gather in prayer for health and protection. This ritual, held annually, brings together a variety of animals—mostly dogs, cats, and occasionally even parrots—whose owners are eager to receive the blessing of holy water from priests.

On this particular day, pets arrived in a variety of colourful attire, with some wearing sweaters and scarves, while others remained in their natural coats. Regardless of the dress code, the atmosphere was filled with reverence as both pets and their owners prayed for continued companionship and protection. The church was alive with the soft rustling of paws and the occasional bark as the community gathered for this unique celebration of faith.

Among the many pets receiving blessings was Karla Flores’ 11-year-old dog, Lana. Flores shared how Lana was found as a newborn puppy abandoned on the street outside her home, and how her family had rescued her, alongside her mother and siblings, on December 12, the day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a significant occasion for Mexican Catholics. Despite the love and care she had received over the years, Lana had recently fallen ill and was showing signs of depression, which led Flores to seek out the blessing. “We felt it was the right time,” she explained, her voice soft with concern for her companion of many years.

Another participant, Rocky, a black, poodle-like dog, attended with his owner, Naydelin Aguilar. Rocky was a gift from Aguilar’s mother during the pandemic, and Aguilar has cherished him ever since. “He’s been a light for us during some really difficult times,” she shared, grateful for the joy he has brought into her life. This would mark Rocky’s fifth year as part of their family, and Aguilar felt the blessing was a way to show gratitude for his presence. “He has helped us get through some tough storms, and now, we want to make sure he is blessed.”

The Rev. José Antonio Carballo, rector of the cathedral, addressed the congregation, both human and animal, during his homily. As he spoke, the pets remained surprisingly calm, nestled in their owners' arms. “We ask the Lord to bless them, so he can preserve them and care for them, as they bring company and encouragement to their caretakers,” Carballo said. His words resonated deeply with the pet owners, who were eager to express their gratitude and hopes for their animals’ health and happiness.

Once the Mass concluded, the pets, along with their owners, gathered at the entrance of the cathedral for the ritual of blessing. The Rev. Carballo took a moment with each animal, sprinkling holy water on their heads while offering prayers for their well-being. Jerome, a black-and-tan Yorkie, stood quietly as his owner, Gabriela Viquez, held him close. Viquez, who adopted Jerome four years ago, described the strong bond she shares with him. “He was a gift to someone else but was abandoned and mistreated. When I adopted him, he had a lot of trauma,” Viquez said. “Now, we are inseparable. It’s been a fortune to find each other.”