Racing to style: Most happening parties in Chennai last week

All anyone has been talking about this week is the Coldplay concert. Our social media was flooded with photos and videos of the band, complete with every possible reel transition, and article after article about what frontman Chris Martin has been up to during his visit to India. Those lucky enough to snag tickets were patting themselves on the back and toasting to their victory, while the rest of us resigned ourselves to our fate.
Back here in Chennai, it was business as usual with a flurry of launches and pop-ups, as the good weather continues to prevail. SVM launched their first company-owned, company-operated showroom, showcasing their premier line of electric motorcycles. Doing the honours was Alisha Abdullah, India’s first female national racing champion and a trailblazer in motorsports. I'm happy to report that it wasn't a male-dominated guest list, with plenty of ladies equally excited about what the brand had to offer.
Next up was something for the foodies: the launch of Tandoori Tamasha on OMR. The fine dining destination opened its doors, welcoming special guests to sample the menu. Everyone indulged in biryanis and smoky kebabs while chatting about plans for the rest of the month. In a slight contrast, another event this week was a wellness morning at Hyatt Regency, featuring meditation, yoga, and Zumba, topped off with a healthy breakfast. The poolside venue was the perfect backdrop for this rejuvenating experience. It was inspiring to see so many people taking their workout seriously, even in a picturesque setting.
Page 3 hosted an event in collaboration with Sundari Silks, celebrating the perfect blend of beauty, fashion, and artistry, with a focus on the modern bride and her bridal entourage. Stylist Poornima Ramaswamy dressed the models in luxurious pieces from Sundari Silks, while Page 3 curated bridal and bridesmaid looks. Makeup artists Manisha Chopra, founder of SeaSoul Cosmeceuticals and KeraSoul Cosmetics, and Vipul Bhagat, an accomplished Bollywood makeup artist, joined in for an insightful conversation on the latest beauty trends. Their discussion, alongside Page 3’s makeup team, provided fresh perspectives on bridal beauty.
No week is complete without a little retail therapy. This week, the ladies gathered at The Wardrobe Affair, where everyone loved the curated selection and did more than their fair share of shopping. Jewellery and accessories were the highlights, alongside light cottons from a lineup of Jaipur-based brands.