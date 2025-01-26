Here’s all you need to know about the 31st edition of the Devi Awards to be held in Chennai on January 28!

The Devi Awards are back in Chennai, continuing the annual tradition of felicitating and honouring 11 deserving women from the state. On Tuesday, The New Indian Express will celebrate 11 women, from diverse backgrounds and professions for their contribution towards society as a whole. The Devi Awards go back a decade to December 2014. In the last 10 years, 290+ women in 30 award ceremonies have been recognised for their contributions to society at large, often even before the world chose to recognise them.

India is a land of extremes in many things, not in the least in the state of its women. Despite the odds, Indian women persevere. They fight to get ahead at work and play; they show intelligence, ingenuity and the indomitable spirit of the Devi when going for their goals; and sometimes they give the world a success story to rejoice in. It is their success stories that the Devi Awards celebrate.

The last edition, the 30th, was held in Delhi and saw 17 Devis from various fields receive their awards from Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan. This edition of the awards travels to Chennai on January 28, and Dr Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, will felicitate 11 deserving Devis from the state.

With presenting partner Adani; State Partner Uttarakhand Government, Associate Partner Shankar IAS Academy, Celebration Partner Radico Spirit of Excellence, Gifting Partner Ahuja sons , Entertainment Partner Cinema Express, Content Partner Indulge and Streaming Partner dailyhunt, here are the Devis who will be awarded at the 31st edition of the Devi Awards, in no particular order:

MUSIC MAESTRO

Sudha Ragunathan, Carnatic Vocalist