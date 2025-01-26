Here’s all you need to know about the 31st edition of the Devi Awards to be held in Chennai on January 28!
The Devi Awards are back in Chennai, continuing the annual tradition of felicitating and honouring 11 deserving women from the state. On Tuesday, The New Indian Express will celebrate 11 women, from diverse backgrounds and professions for their contribution towards society as a whole. The Devi Awards go back a decade to December 2014. In the last 10 years, 290+ women in 30 award ceremonies have been recognised for their contributions to society at large, often even before the world chose to recognise them.
India is a land of extremes in many things, not in the least in the state of its women. Despite the odds, Indian women persevere. They fight to get ahead at work and play; they show intelligence, ingenuity and the indomitable spirit of the Devi when going for their goals; and sometimes they give the world a success story to rejoice in. It is their success stories that the Devi Awards celebrate.
The last edition, the 30th, was held in Delhi and saw 17 Devis from various fields receive their awards from Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan. This edition of the awards travels to Chennai on January 28, and Dr Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, will felicitate 11 deserving Devis from the state.
here are the Devis who will be awarded at the 31st edition of the Devi Awards, in no particular order:
MUSIC MAESTRO
Sudha Ragunathan, Carnatic Vocalist
Sudha Ragunathan is one of India’s foremost Carnatic vocalists. A disciple of the legendary Padma Bhushan awardee Dr ML Vasanthakumari, Sudha has evolved a style of her own where the soul of her music lies in the dynamism of her presentation. She is the Governing Board member of the premier institution Kalakshetra, Chennai, and president of Global Carnatic Musicians Association, among several other positions. Sudha also has the distinction of being the only Carnatic musician second to Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi, to have sung at the United Nations. The Government of India has awarded Sudha Ragunathan with the Padma Bhushan for the year 2015 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for excellence in performing arts for 2022.
ENCHANTING WORDSMITH
Arundhathi Subramaniam, Poet and author
Arundhathi Subramaniam is a leading poet and author of 14 books of poetry and prose. Her most recent work includes the landmark Penguin anthology of Indian female mystic poetry, Wild Women. Previous books include volumes of poetry, Love Without a Story and When God is a Traveller. Her prose includes the much-reprinted Book of Buddha and the bestselling biography of a contemporary mystic, Sadhguru: More Than a Life, while her work as an editor includes the much-loved Penguin anthology of Bhakti poetry, Eating God. Her awards include the Sahitya Akademi Award for Poetry 2020, the Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for Poetry, and more.
CLASSIC ACT
Chitra Visweswaran, Danseuse
Chitra Visweswaran is a towering figure in the world of dance, renowned not only as an exceptional dancer, choreographer, composer, and lyricist but also as an intuitive teacher and visionary. With a rich and diverse background that encompasses Carnatic music, Western Ballet, Manipuri, Kathak, Rabindranritya, Rabindrasangeet, and theatre, Chitra’s journey in the arts began at a young age. Chitra Visweswaran’s remarkable body of work has graced some of the most prestigious stages around the world — from iconic solo and group performances at the United Nations (UN), UNESCO, French Opera to major festivals of India in the USA, USSR, and Spain. As an administrator, the Padma Shri awardee has played a significant role in various cultural institutions, including the Kalakshetra Foundation and ICCR.
ARDENT ACADEMIC
Omana Thomas, Educator
Omana Thomas has been the Principal of Sishya, Adyar, since 2002. She has transformed the school from a niche institution into a school of national prominence. Omana has ensured that children from all strata of society are admitted. This inclusivity has led to an overwhelming demand for seats, surpassing the capacity of the original Adyar campus. In response, she has overseen the expansion of the Sishya brand with the collaboration of like-minded trusts to form Sishya OMR and now Ampa Sishya. Omana was the recipient of the 100 Most Influential Principals of Indian Schools Award from the World Educat
EXTRAORDINARY ATHLETE
Jerlin Anika, Arjuna Awardee
Starting her career at the tender age of eight, Jerlin Anika faced unique challenges as a deaf and mute athlete. Her debut on the international stage was at the 2017 Deaflympics held in Turkey when she was just 13 years old. Shortly after, she competed in the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games in Malaysia, where she showcased her potential by winning two silver medals and one bronze. Jerlin’s achievements extended beyond the deaf category, as she began competing in mainstream badminton tournaments as well. In the 2022 Deaflympics, she won three gold medals for India. She was honoured with the Arjuna Award. She has been supported by the Government of Tamil Nadu in her journey to success
LEADERSHIP REDEFINED
Dr Lakshmi Venu, Business leader
Dr Lakshmi Venu is a distinguished leader in the Indian industrial landscape with a strong academic foundation. Lakshmi is the Director of TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd, one of India’s largest manufacturers of tractors and agricultural equipment in the world. She is also the Deputy Managing Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd (TMTL), a pivotal division of TAFE. In addition, she holds the position of Managing Director at Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, a leading automotive components manufacturer, and is a director on the boards of several other prominent companies. As a fourth-generation leader, Lakshmi brings a dynamic vision to her roles, blending strategic foresight with operational excellence.
ON HER NOTE
Khatija Rahman, Musician
Khatija Rahman, a musician from Chennai, is a passionate advocate for freedom and peace. She made her playback singing debut in the acclaimed 2010 sci-fi action film Robot, performing the title track in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu alongside musical legends like her father AR Rahman and the late SP Balasubrahmanyam. In 2019, she collaborated with the iconic Irish band U2 on their single Ahimsa, a powerful anthem of non-violence. In 2023, the musician also marked her debut as a music composer, with the film Minmini garnering the Best Debut Music Director of the Year award from Indian Media Works, receiving widespread appreciation. Her debut single Farishton (2020), composed and produced by AR Rahman with lyrics by celebrated songwriter Munna Shaokath Ali, is a meditative call for solidarity and cultural harmony.
INCLUSIVITY ACTIVIST
Preethi Srinivasan, Co-founder, Soulfree
Despite a life-changing accident at the age of 18, which left her paralysed below the neck due to a severe spinal cord injury, Preethi Srinivasan has continued to inspire others through her work and advocacy, using her platform to uplift those facing similar challenges. She is a published author and passionate advocate for disability rights and inclusion. Preethi co-founded Soulfree, a public charitable trust established in August 2013. Soulfree is dedicated to supporting individuals with spinal cord injuries and other disabilities, providing them with resources and opportunities to regain independence and live fulfilling lives. Preethi serves as a dedicated member of the Advisory Board for the Welfare of the Differently-Abled in Tamil Nadu.
EMPATHETIC INVENTOR
Rajavalli Rajiv, Entrepreneur
An ecological entrepreneur who wishes to see a world with zero garbage, Rajavalli Rajiv is a passionate designer and an upcycling couturier. She is an ardent practitioner of Yoga and an indomitable Reiki believer. A motivational speaker and a counselling psychologist working on the empowerment of individuals, Rajavalli Rajiv is also a licensed TEDx organiser and a language enthusiast.
STORY WEAVER
Suchithra Balasubramanian, Harikatha exponent
Suchithra Balasubramanian is a multi-faceted musician — Carnatic vocalist, Harikatha exponent, Namasankeertanam artist and playback singer. Being the granddaughter and disciple of the legendary Kalaimamani Thanjavur TR Kamala Murthy, she started her musical journey under eminent gurus at the tender age of three. She has over 10,000 performances to her credit at various sabhas, temples and beyond, across India and overseas.
PASSIONATE EDUCATIONIST
Dr Sudha Seshayyan, Director, SASTRA University, Chennai
Dr Sudha Seshayyan is a doctor, teacher and administrator. Beyond that, she is an educationist, a spiritual scholar and orator. The prominent author and writer is a Tamil and Sanskrit literary resource who has also been a quiz master and a media personality for over 35 years.