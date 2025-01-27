ThinkEdu Conclave returns as a celebration of ideas, ideals, and excellence

A stellar lineup

Attendees will gain invaluable insights from a diverse lineup of thought leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

This includes Justice V Ramasubramanian, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Bihar, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Karnataka, and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana.

Additionally, first-time Members of Parliament like Sasikanth Senthil (Thiruvallur constituency) and Angomcha Bimol Akoijam (Inner Manipur constituency), alongside seasoned veteran Parliamentarians as Subramanian Swamy and Shashi Tharoor, will share their perspectives on India’s political and social landscape.

The conclave also promises enriching discussions from thinkers like Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, and Mukunda CR, Joint General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, to delve into contemporary issues.

Spotlight on AI and education

Artificial intelligence takes centre stage with four sessions exploring its socio-political and economic implications, guided by academic and industry pioneers. Concurrently, eminent academics such as Prof Sudha Seshayyan, Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, and Prof Himanshu Rai will tackle topics ranging from accessibility in higher education to teaching the Gen Z generation.

Shekar Nair, Co-founder, Upekkha and Prof Balaraman Ravindran, Head of Wadia School of Data Science & AI, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will explore the changing socio-political dynamics due to AI in their sessions.

In addition, the lineup boasts of political leaders such as K Annamalai and Praveen Chakravarty, authors Anirudh Kanisetti and Vikram Sampath, actor Karthi, musicians Sandeep Narayan and Radhe Jaggi among others.

A look at the Indosphere

The two-day conclave will kick off with a much-needed discourse on rights and duties in India, delivered by the NHRC Chairperson and former Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramanian.

Dr Ujwala Chakradeo, Vice-Chancellor, SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai, Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and Prof Basuthkar J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad will deliberate on making campuses and higher education accessible to all.

Complementing this discussion, Geeta Jayanth, Head of School, Chaman Bhartiya School, Dr Jayshree Periwal, Chairperson and Padmini Sambasivam, Principal Founding, Shiv Nadar School will address the unique challenges of educating Gen Z in “The “Cool” in School: Teaching Gen Z & Beyond.”

Together, these panels promise a comprehensive exploration of India’s evolving education system.

Get a glimpse into the Parliament as first-time MPs John Brittas, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, and Dr RN Behera share their experiences as debutant Parliamentarians. Adding depth to the discussion, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will reflect on Parliament’s evolving dynamics in a shifting political landscape.

On the global front, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy will share his take on India’s standing in the geopolitical landscape. Turning the focus inwards, Mukunda CR will lead an introspective session on “The Culture Project: Values for Viksit Bharatiya”.